178 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.42. The company had a trading volume of 428,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,739. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.98.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

