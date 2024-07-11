19,879 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 751,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

