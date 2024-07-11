2,000 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,641,000 after acquiring an additional 929,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 178,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.