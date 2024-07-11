2,011 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.66. 2,160,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

