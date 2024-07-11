2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,125,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 4,285,547 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.69.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
