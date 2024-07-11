2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,125,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 4,285,547 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.69.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

