36,149 Shares in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.25% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,759,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $493.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.