4,920 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,920 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SEA by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,707. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

