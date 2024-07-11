64,879 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

ADM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 935,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

