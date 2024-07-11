823 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. 91,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $158.16 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

