9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.49. 68,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
