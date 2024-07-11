9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,415,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

