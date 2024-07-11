9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

GMF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.25. 32,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,051. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

