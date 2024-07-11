9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 323,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,948. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

