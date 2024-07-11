9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 5,766,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,967,289. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

