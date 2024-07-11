9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. 1,144,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

