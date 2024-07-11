A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 183.3% in June

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASCB. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ASCB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721. A SPAC II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

