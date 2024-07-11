ABCMETA Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $317,594.00 and $0.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.56 or 1.00061726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070278 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000318 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

