Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
ASGI stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.