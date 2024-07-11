Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

ASGI stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $38,799.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,742,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,657,188.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alan R. Goodson bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $65,317.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,317.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $38,799.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,742,927 shares in the company, valued at $46,657,188.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 105,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,338 in the last three months.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

