abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 496,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

