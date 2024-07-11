Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

