Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
