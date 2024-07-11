abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 1,949,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

