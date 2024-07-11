Acala Token Price Hits $0.0603 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $61.60 million and $2.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.16 or 1.00210563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

