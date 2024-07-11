Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 72.9% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

