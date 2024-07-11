Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 117,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company has a market cap of $571.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

