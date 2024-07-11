Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 51,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,318. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

