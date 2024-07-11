Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Buys A$26,923.07 in Stock

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Blake Burton bought 1,282,051 shares of Adisyn stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,923.07 ($18,191.26).
Adisyn Stock Performance
About Adisyn
Adisyn Ltd, a technology and data sciences company, operates in the data center, cloud, and software business in Australia. The company offers networking, colocation, email spam filtering, and security related products, as well as cloud desktops, servers, and storage products. It also provides voice over internet protocol telephony, dedicated servers, cloud connect backups, Office 365 backups, and cloud connect replication products.
