Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Advantest stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 1.49. Advantest has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $914.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.