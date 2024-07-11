Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,786. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

