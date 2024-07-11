Aion (AION) Trading Up 13% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,823.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00081340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

