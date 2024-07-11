Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $129.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. Airbnb has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,247,207 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

