Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 209,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,851. Allianz has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.