Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 209,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,851. Allianz has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.