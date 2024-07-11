Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,811,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,221. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

