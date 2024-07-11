Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.61 and last traded at $187.71. 5,824,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,939,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

