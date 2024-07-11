AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.55. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,836 shares traded.
AlTi Global Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.71.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.