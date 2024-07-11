American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 372,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

