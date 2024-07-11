Amphenol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 3,365 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,069,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

