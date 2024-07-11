Analysts Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target at $22.57

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACRV stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.86. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.