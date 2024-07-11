Analysts Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target at $22.57

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRV stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.86. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

