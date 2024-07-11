Analysts Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $43.58

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

