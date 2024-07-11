Analysts Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $22.67

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.