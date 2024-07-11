Analyzing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electriq Power and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 7 13 0 2.65

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $21.47, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.13 $10.44 million N/A N/A Sunrun $2.26 billion 1.37 -$1.60 billion ($6.67) -2.09

This table compares Electriq Power and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Volatility and Risk

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Sunrun -68.22% -3.58% -1.15%

Summary

Sunrun beats Electriq Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

