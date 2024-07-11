Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Angi by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

