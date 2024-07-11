Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 605,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,696. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

