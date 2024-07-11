Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Ankr has a total market cap of $280.31 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.39 or 0.99920866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006757 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02739674 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $8,127,985.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

