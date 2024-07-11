AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 876 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.74. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in AppFolio by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,024 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.