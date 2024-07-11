AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 876 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Price Performance
APPF opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.74. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.