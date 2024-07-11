Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.