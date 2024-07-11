ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $108.41, but opened at $104.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $127.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. ArcBest shares last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 36,752 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
