Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 235,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,020,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Specifically, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,314,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 421,708 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.