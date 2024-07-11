Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.52 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASHTY traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $221.86 and a 1-year high of $316.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

