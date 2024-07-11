Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.52 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ASHTY traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $221.86 and a 1-year high of $316.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.
About Ashtead Group
