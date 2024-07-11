Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Bank of America

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $223.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

NYSE AIZ traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,428. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

