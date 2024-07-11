Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $40.16. Astrana Health shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 52,853 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Astrana Health Trading Up 17.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

